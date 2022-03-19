Carpenter Brut Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Widow Maker" From Upcoming New Album "Leather Terror"

Carpenter Brut premiere their new single and music video "The Widow Maker" featuring Gunship frontman Alex Westaway and actor Dylan Sprouse as Leather Teeth, the protagonist of Carpenter Brut’s new album "Leather Terror". The band will release their new album on April 1st, 2022.

Tells Sprouse:

“I sent Carpenter Brut a comic I made with a note that read, ‘As I've written the entirety of this comic series with your music on repeat, I felt it only natural to send you this. I owe it to you. That was the first time we communicated and I believe we found ourselves to have some shred of creative kinship in our different mediums since then.”

"Over a year of us chatting back and forth about finding an opportunity to collaborate on something together, he hit me with the idea to portray Bret Halford in a video of his with the Deka Brothers as directors. We chatted character, background, content and I was all in immediately. Especially because it gave me the opportunity to take out some aggression with an oversized buck knife and some confetti cannons after a few short days of filming, a lot of running, a lot of stabbing, a lot of spiked studs, platform boots and a sprained ankle during a 'bad drug trip' scene. I hope you all get as pumped up watching this as I was filming it. Long Live Bret Halford."

Say Carpenter Brut:

"While talking with a musician friend of mine, he said, 'This song, it makes you want big guitars like Rammstein. Inwardly, I ruled out the guitar option, but for the vocals, his idea worked for me and I thought it would be cool to have a big industrial voice on this track, like Till Lindemann for example, but in the end I asked Alex Westaway (from Gunship) to sing on it. It's nothing like Lindemann vocally, but I love Alex's androgynous register a la Brian Molko and what he did with the song.

"There was this interesting ambivalence, even paradoxical between the martial side of the music and Alex's voice, which is quite pop, which makes this track both industrial and synth pop. As usual with the singers I work with, I gave Alex a word or two, a theme, and then he came up with his own lyrics. I really like this song, because for me it's Carpenter Brut with a mainstream feel."