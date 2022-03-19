All Them Witches Premiere New Music Video For "Enemy Of My Enemy"

All Them Witches premiere "Enemy Of My Enemy" from their new live release "Live On The Internet". The record features select tracks from All Them Witches' 2020 livestream event featuring two career-spanning live sets.

The effort was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Mikey Allred, and was previously released in a limited edition in the US for Record Store Day Black Friday last year which sold out immediately.

Comments drummer Robby Staebler:

"Check out our only show in 2020, which will forever live on the internet until that gets shut down, too. God help us."

You can catch All Them Witches live at one of their shows below:

3/19 Vive Latino 2022 Mexico, Mexico

5/6 The Broadberry Richmond, VA

5/7 Tellus360 Lancaster, PA

5/8 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

5/10 Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY

5/11 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

5/13 3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH

5/14 Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

5/15 Black Cat Washington, DC

5/17 Music Farm Charleston, SC

5/18 40 Watt Club Athens, GA

5/20 Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA

5/21 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

6/19 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 Manchester, TN

8/8 Re-Generation Fest 2022 Leipzig, Germany

9/29 Chalk Brighton, UK

9/30 Rescue Rooms Nottingham, UK

10/1 Saint Luke’s Glasgow, UK

10/2 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

10/3 Electric Ballroom Camden, UK

10/6 Huxley’s Neue Welt Berlin, Germany

10/7 Utconnewitz E. V. Leipzig, Germany

10/8 Progresja Warsaw, Poland

10/10 MeetFactory Prague, Czech Republic

10/11 Backstage Werk Munchen, Germany

10/12 Batschkapp Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

10/13 Im Wizemann Stuttgart, Germany

10/15 Old Capitol Langenthal, Switzerland

10/16 Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland

10/17 Santeria Toscana 31 Milano, Italy

10/19 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain

10/20 Copernico Madrid, Spain

10/25 Die Kantine Cologne, Germany

10/26 Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Belgium

10/27 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

10/28 Uebel & Gefahrlich Hamburg, Germany

10/30 Pumpehuset Copenhagen, Denmark

11/1 Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway

11/2 Debaser Hornstulls Strand Stockholm, Sweden

11/5 Tavastia Club Helsinki, Finland