All Them Witches Premiere New Music Video For "Enemy Of My Enemy"
All Them Witches premiere "Enemy Of My Enemy" from their new live release "Live On The Internet". The record features select tracks from All Them Witches' 2020 livestream event featuring two career-spanning live sets.
The effort was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Mikey Allred, and was previously released in a limited edition in the US for Record Store Day Black Friday last year which sold out immediately.
Comments drummer Robby Staebler:
"Check out our only show in 2020, which will forever live on the internet until that gets shut down, too. God help us."
You can catch All Them Witches live at one of their shows below:
3/19 Vive Latino 2022 Mexico, Mexico
5/6 The Broadberry Richmond, VA
5/7 Tellus360 Lancaster, PA
5/8 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
5/10 Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY
5/11 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
5/13 3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH
5/14 Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
5/15 Black Cat Washington, DC
5/17 Music Farm Charleston, SC
5/18 40 Watt Club Athens, GA
5/20 Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
5/21 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
6/19 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 Manchester, TN
8/8 Re-Generation Fest 2022 Leipzig, Germany
9/29 Chalk Brighton, UK
9/30 Rescue Rooms Nottingham, UK
10/1 Saint Luke’s Glasgow, UK
10/2 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK
10/3 Electric Ballroom Camden, UK
10/6 Huxley’s Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
10/7 Utconnewitz E. V. Leipzig, Germany
10/8 Progresja Warsaw, Poland
10/10 MeetFactory Prague, Czech Republic
10/11 Backstage Werk Munchen, Germany
10/12 Batschkapp Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
10/13 Im Wizemann Stuttgart, Germany
10/15 Old Capitol Langenthal, Switzerland
10/16 Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland
10/17 Santeria Toscana 31 Milano, Italy
10/19 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
10/20 Copernico Madrid, Spain
10/25 Die Kantine Cologne, Germany
10/26 Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Belgium
10/27 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
10/28 Uebel & Gefahrlich Hamburg, Germany
10/30 Pumpehuset Copenhagen, Denmark
11/1 Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway
11/2 Debaser Hornstulls Strand Stockholm, Sweden
11/5 Tavastia Club Helsinki, Finland
