Rise to the Sky Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Every Day, A Funeral"

Chilean atmospheric death/doom metal unit Rise to the Sky premiere a new song and lyric video for “Every Day, A Funeral”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name.

The album was mixed, and mastered by Filippos Koliopanos (Ocean of Grief, On Thorns I Lay) at Aesthetic Soundscape Productions in Athens, Greece. It will be released on May 6th by Meuse Music Records, on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. The cover photo is the work of Natalia Drepina.

Check out now "Every Day, A Funeral" streaming via YouTube for you below.



