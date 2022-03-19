Caedeous Premiere New Song & Music Video "Magisteri Peccatorum" From Upcoming New Album "Obscurus Perpetua"

Portuguese symphonic black metal band Caedeous premiere a new song entitled “Magisteri Peccatorum”, taken from their upcoming new album "Obscurus Perpetua". The album will be out in stores March 22nd and was was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered at Studio 7 by Paulo J. Mendes, who also created the artwork.

Check out now "Magisteri Peccatorum" streaming via YouTube for you below.