Vexed Premiere “Narcissist” Live In-Studio Performance Video
Vexed premiere the below live in-studio performance of “Narcissist” streaming via YouTube for you below. That track is taken from the band’s latest outing “Culling Culture“ (2021).
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
