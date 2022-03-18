Imperial Age Shares New Music Video "The Way Is The Aim"

Russian symphonic metal band Imperial Age has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Way Is The Aim." You can check it out below. The song is the first track to be shared from their forthcoming new album, "New World," which is scheduled to be released on April 5th.

The album was funded by a massive Kickstarter campaign, where the group surpassed their $40,000 goal, raising $62,132. The band plans to create five music videos for the record, which will be their third full length album and first since 2018's, "The Legacy Of Atlantis."

Imperial Age recently made waves when they relocated from Russia to Turkey, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This caused the band to postpone their planned shows in the United Kingdom, which they are open to reschedule to coincide with their tour of the EU in September.