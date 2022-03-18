Tyr Releases New Live Video "Ragnars Kvæði"
The wait is over! Týr has released their seismic live album, "A Night At The Nordic House," a stunning representation of the band live performance with the Symphony Orchestra of the Faroe Islands, recorded in Tórshavn, the Faroes, on February 8th, 2020. The album is available as 2 LP (gatefold, with insert, poster, digital download), a 2 CD/DVD digi-book set with 12-page booklet, and everywhere digital music is sold. Today, the band has released "Ragnars Kvæði."
The live album, "A Night At The Nordic House (With the Symphony Orchestra of the Faroe Islands)," is available in multiple limited-edition vinyl variants, including 2 LP (gatefold, with insert, poster, digital download), a 2 CD/DVD digi-book with 12-page booklet, and everywhere digital music.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Urferd Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Imperial Age Shares New Music Video
0 Comments on "Tyr Releases New Live Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.