Tyr Releases New Live Video "Ragnars Kvæði"

The wait is over! Týr has released their seismic live album, "A Night At The Nordic House," a stunning representation of the band live performance with the Symphony Orchestra of the Faroe Islands, recorded in Tórshavn, the Faroes, on February 8th, 2020. The album is available as 2 LP (gatefold, with insert, poster, digital download), a 2 CD/DVD digi-book set with 12-page booklet, and everywhere digital music is sold. Today, the band has released "Ragnars Kvæði."

