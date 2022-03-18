Urferd Posts New Lyric Video "Avfärd" Online

Urferd releases their new single "Avfärd" accompanied by a lyric video. The debut album "Resan" is set for release on April 15, 2022.

The man behind the project, Daniel Beckman, comments on the single:

"'Avfärd (Departure)' signifies the beginning of a journey - a long voyage filled with strife and hardships. It describes the woe of leaving loved ones behind, and entering the unknown vastness of the wilderness. Hope and glory beckons, but supplies are meager and the relentless cold is biting, as we make our way through the deep mountains and windswept woods of the north."