Witherfall Introduces New Drummer Chris Tsaganeas
Having recently uploaded a series of videos showcasing drum auditions, progressive power metal band Witherfall has announced Chris "DC" Tsaganeas, known for his work with bands such as Wax Owls and Forest Blakk, has joined the band as their new permanent drummer. You can watch the announcement video below.
Witherfall's most recent album, "Curse Of Autumn" was released in March of last year through Century Media Records, garnering very strong reviews in the process. The band are expected to begin work on a new album in the coming months.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Crypta Explains The Meaning Behind "I Resign"
- Next Article:
Urferd Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Witherfall Introduces New Drummer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.