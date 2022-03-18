Witherfall Introduces New Drummer Chris Tsaganeas

Having recently uploaded a series of videos showcasing drum auditions, progressive power metal band Witherfall has announced Chris "DC" Tsaganeas, known for his work with bands such as Wax Owls and Forest Blakk, has joined the band as their new permanent drummer. You can watch the announcement video below.

Witherfall's most recent album, "Curse Of Autumn" was released in March of last year through Century Media Records, garnering very strong reviews in the process. The band are expected to begin work on a new album in the coming months.