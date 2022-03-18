"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Witherfall Introduces New Drummer Chris Tsaganeas

posted Mar 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Having recently uploaded a series of videos showcasing drum auditions, progressive power metal band Witherfall has announced Chris "DC" Tsaganeas, known for his work with bands such as Wax Owls and Forest Blakk, has joined the band as their new permanent drummer. You can watch the announcement video below.

Witherfall's most recent album, "Curse Of Autumn" was released in March of last year through Century Media Records, garnering very strong reviews in the process. The band are expected to begin work on a new album in the coming months.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Witherfall Introduces New Drummer"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 