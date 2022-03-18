Crypta Vocalist/Bassist Fernanda Lira Explains The Meaning Behind "I Resign" Bonus Track

Having recently released a music video for the song, "I Resign," a bonus track from the re-release of their debut album, "Echoes Of The Soul," Crypta frontwoman Fernanda Lira has posted a video online, discussing the meaning and creation of the song. You can check it out below.

"Echoes Of The Soul" was released last year through Napalm Records and boasts a lineup which features two former Nervosa members (Fernanda Lira and Luana Dametto,) as well ex Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis and Tainá Bergamaschi.