Breathe Atlantis Unveils "Going Down" Music Video
German metalcore quartet Breathe Atlantis has released their eagerly anticipated album "Overdrive," out now via Arising Empire. The band have also shared a video for "Going Down," which you can watch below.
Vocalist Nico Schiesewitz comments:
"'Overdrive' has become a turning point for us, which we all needed. On the record we process our past, in which we were often frustrated and depressed due to external circumstances, and we felt limited and constricted by expectations or external ideas. On this album we just did what we felt like doing, we wrote and shouted everything from the soul. This is our most honest and emotional album we've written so far and I think it will speak to a lot of people."
