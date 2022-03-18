Landmvrks Releases New Music Video "Self-Made Black Hole"

French metalcore quintet Landmvrks have released a video for their new single "Self-Made Black Hole," featuring Anthony Diliberto of Resolve. The track is taken from "Lost In The Waves (The Complete Edition)," an expanded version of their highly acclaimed studio album, out today via Arising Empire. The release includes prominent guest features, new music and exciting bonus content. You can check out the video below.