"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Landmvrks Releases New Music Video "Self-Made Black Hole"

posted Mar 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

French metalcore quintet Landmvrks have released a video for their new single "Self-Made Black Hole," featuring Anthony Diliberto of Resolve. The track is taken from "Lost In The Waves (The Complete Edition)," an expanded version of their highly acclaimed studio album, out today via Arising Empire. The release includes prominent guest features, new music and exciting bonus content. You can check out the video below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Landmvrks Releases New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 