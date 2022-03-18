Dynazty Posts New Music Video "Yours" Online

There are plenty of reasons why musicians succeed in getting the optimum out of their creative talent. In case of Swedish melodic metal act Dynazty and their forthcoming, eighth studio album, "Final Advent," the extra time forced upon them by the pandemic may have been one important factor, but it would be short-sighted to attribute their impressive new material solely to the time they had to write, record and produce their new offering. At the end of the day, Dynazty appears as an ambitious band who has invested all their talent and experience, combined with a healthy dose of enthusiasm, ambition and tremendous compositional and musical expertise.

Fans have been patiently awaiting the band’s upcoming magnum opus, but this summer, your wait is finally over! Final Advent has been announced for a release on August 26, 2022 through AFM Records, and will mark the band’s most cohesive, imaginative, complex and at the same time most homogeneous album to date in Dynazty’s 15-year career. But give ear, as today the Stockholm-based quintet released a third album single taken of their Final Advent! A dreamy and epic tale of lust and loss packed within a crescendo of musical arrangements and performances - "Yours" represents a stand out and centerpiece track on the new Dynazty album.

Says vocalist Nils Molin: "Call it a power ballad if you will, but to me it's simply a powerful song, albeit in a slower and more dynamic way than most our stuff. One of my favourites!"