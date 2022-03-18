Extinction A.D. Unveils New Music Video "Culture Of Violence"

US metal band Extinction A.D. have unveiled their aggravated new single "Culture Of Violence," taken from their brand new album, "Culture Of Violence," out today, 18th March, via Unique Leader. You can watch the video below.

On the new single, the band comment: "This was the last song we completed for the album and it summed up the themes of the entire project so cohesively, that we decided to re-title the album to Culture of Violence, base the artwork around the song, make it the first track on the album and film a video as the final single to launch the same day as the album's release."

They continue: "The title track from the record, much like the video, is no frills, in your face and makes no apologies musically, lyrically or conceptually. The entire world answers to one determinant factor and that's violence; both physical and mental."