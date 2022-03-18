Exodus Uploads "The Fires Of Division" Music Video; Opens Pre-Orders For "Persona Non Grata" Bonuses

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

With a bond forged in youth and decades-old friendship, the undisputed masters of thrash metal released their eleventh studio album, "Persona Non Grata" late last year via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band bring the heat with a music video for "The Fires Of Division."

Watch the video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera below.

Gary Holt states:

"Time for our next video. This one is for 'The Fires of Division' and it actually has the band in it! This video was super fun to make, as it was the first time the band had gathered together in some time! And it’s also pre-order kick-off day for our new picture disc, limited to 2,800 units worldwide, and our yellow-tinted cassette limited to 300! SICK!"

Exodus are launching pre-orders for TWO new exclusive Persona Non Grata products. The first is a Picture Disk LP which will be available in US and Europe. The Picture Disc will be limited to 2,800 worldwide. The second product is a yellow tinted cassette that will only be available in the US and is limited to 300 units. You can pre-order the products here.