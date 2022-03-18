Udo Dirkschneider Shares First German Language Single; "Kein Zurück"

He is THE constant among the German metal scene - Udo Dirkschneider. Originally becoming world-famous as a founding member of Accept, he continues to steadily expand upon his international successes with his U.D.O. and Dirkschneider outfits. Remaining true to himself over the years in a way few musicians could, Dirkschneider consistently bucks music industry trends in favor of following his heart. Yet his most personal and extraordinary album to date will be released on April 22nd, 2022: "My Way".

For the first time, Udo Dirkschneider now sings in his native language and shines on the Wolfsheim cover of the hit "Kein Zurück", which is being released today as a digital single and as a limited 7-inch vinyl (700 copies, incl. "We Will Rock You") and along with a music video clip.

"When I heard the song on the radio for the first time, I got excited straight away," remembers Udo Dirkschneider and explains: "I immediately felt understood by the words. It almost seemed to me as if the text was telling about my career, about my highs and lows, about all the good and bad experiences that you have. For those who choose the life as a musician, there is simply “no way back”. It's the first time I've been singing in my native language on a song - it was a real struggle for me at first, but at the same time it was a great experience."