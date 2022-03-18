Goatwhore Replaces Crowbar On Gwar Tour; Announces Headline Shows

Band Photo: Gwar (?)

Reclaiming their road warrior status, Goatwhore has announced a short run of headlining shows this spring through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa. From there, the band will join GWAR for a three-week tour set to commence May 23 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and run through June 17 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Additional support will be provided by Nekrogoblikon and The Native Howl.

Comments guitarist Sammy Duet, "We're excited to be back on the road with the one and only scumdogs, GWAR! Expect absolute debauchery and chaos, maniacs!"

Goatwhore’s latest bout of shows follows their recently announced April/May trek supporting Brujeria with additional support from Unidad Trauma.

The band's live itinerary reads as follows:

Supporting Brujeria:

April 26 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

April 27 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

April 28 - Jake's - Lubbock, TX

April 29 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

April 30 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

May 1 - Trees - Dallas, TX

May 2 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

May 4 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

May 5 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

May 6 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

May 7 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

May 8 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

May 10 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

May 11 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

May 12 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

May 13 - Virginia Street Brewhous - Reno, NV w/ Municipal Waste, Dwarves

May 14 - Oxnard PAC - Oxnard, CA

May 15 - Transplants Brewing - Palmdale, CA

Headline shows:

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

May 18 – Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater

May 20 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

May 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

May 22 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

With Gwar:

May 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

May 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

May 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 27 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

May 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

May 29 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

May 31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

June 2 - Destin, FL - Club LA

June 3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

June 4 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

June 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

June 8 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

June 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

June 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

June 12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

June 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

June 15 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

June 16 - Providence, RI - The Strand

June 17 - Reading, PA - Reverb