Goatwhore Replaces Crowbar On Gwar Tour; Announces Headline Shows
Reclaiming their road warrior status, Goatwhore has announced a short run of headlining shows this spring through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa. From there, the band will join GWAR for a three-week tour set to commence May 23 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and run through June 17 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Additional support will be provided by Nekrogoblikon and The Native Howl.
Comments guitarist Sammy Duet, "We're excited to be back on the road with the one and only scumdogs, GWAR! Expect absolute debauchery and chaos, maniacs!"
Goatwhore’s latest bout of shows follows their recently announced April/May trek supporting Brujeria with additional support from Unidad Trauma.
The band's live itinerary reads as follows:
Supporting Brujeria:
April 26 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ
April 27 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
April 28 - Jake's - Lubbock, TX
April 29 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
April 30 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
May 1 - Trees - Dallas, TX
May 2 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX
May 4 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX
May 5 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ
May 6 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA
May 7 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA
May 8 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA
May 10 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA
May 11 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA
May 12 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA
May 13 - Virginia Street Brewhous - Reno, NV w/ Municipal Waste, Dwarves
May 14 - Oxnard PAC - Oxnard, CA
May 15 - Transplants Brewing - Palmdale, CA
Headline shows:
May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar
May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
May 18 – Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater
May 20 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
May 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
May 22 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
With Gwar:
May 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
May 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
May 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 27 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
May 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
May 29 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
May 31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
June 2 - Destin, FL - Club LA
June 3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
June 4 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
June 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
June 8 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
June 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
June 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
June 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
June 15 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
June 16 - Providence, RI - The Strand
June 17 - Reading, PA - Reverb
