Slaegt Posts New Lyric Video "Deceived By An Amethyst" Online
Danish Black Heavy Metal outfit Slaegt (a.k.a. Slægt, meaning "lineage” / “heritage" in Danish language and pronounced /sl?gt/) are releasing their 4th studio album "Goddess" worldwide today via Century Media Records.
Alongside this, a lyric-video created by Cloud Music Typography for the album’s opening track "Deceived by an Amethyst" can be seen below.
Slaegt comment: "'Deceived by an Amethyst' is a driving and pulsating, rock’n’roll metal song, with lyrics dealing about deception, wishing for the wrong things, but in the end realizing, that things have to change and ties have to be cut. All wrapped in the signature Slaegt sound, with loads of melody and edge."
And Slaegt then add the following statement about today’s album release date: "The day has come! We are super excited, happy, and proud to finally be able to present Goddess, in all its glory, to you all! 40 minutes of powerful and emotionally charged black heavy metal, done in the unique Slaegt way. We can’t wait for you to hear it, feel it and get to know it. Let us know what you think and don’t forget to order a copy!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Blind Guardian Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Goatwhore Replaces Crowbar On Gwar Tour
0 Comments on "Slaegt Posts New Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.