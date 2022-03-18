Blind Guardian Releases New Music Video "Secrets Of The American Gods"

Mysteries darken the skies, and only the bravest dare to lift the veil between mere mortals and the ominous forces lurking in the night. Blind Guardian have tracked down the 'Secrets Of The American Gods' and reveal their eponymous new single today!

The powerful, majestic new track comes with a performance video that was filmed during the recording of the band's new album in the Twilight Hall Studios between March 2020 and 2021. The masterfully arranged artwork for the single was created by Andrea Christen.

Singer Hansi Kürsch comments:

"The time has come to unveil another secret: with 'Secrets Of The American Gods', we proudly present you with the epic side of our new album that's going to be released in September. This single edit focuses on the essence of this magnificent composition and gives you an insight into our creative work in these eventful times. The vivid construction of this song circles around its core, the monumental chorus - hopefully the "American Gods" worthy. A thoroughly felicitous ear candy, in my opinion. I promise you, it's not easy to get rid of the refrain. The tracks gets completed with the fantastic making-of-clip that Dirk Behlau created. Enjoy the moment and keep the secret: be assured that we still haven't played all our cards and still have some aces up our sleeves. Maybe no additional secrets but celestial surprises. Stay tuned!"