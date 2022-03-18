Resurrected Divinity Premiere New Track "Suffer With"
Rock Spring, Georgia-based slamming brutal death metal/goregrind unit Resurrected Divinity premiere a new song called “Suffer With”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is featuring guest vocals by Mats Funderud of Kraanium.
