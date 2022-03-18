Unbowed Premiere New Single & Music Video "Hero Lux" From Upcoming New Album "Colour The Soul"

Unbowed will release their new album "Colour The Soul" on May 20th, 2022, and premiere their new single and music video from it "Hero Lux" below. The new effort features guest appearances by Joel Violette (Thrawsunblat, Woods Of Ypres), Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns (Finntroll, And Oceans, Dispyt) and Frederik Jensen (Mother Of All, Plained). "Colour The Soul" was mixed and mastered by Alex Snape.



Explain Unbowed:

"As not only the opening song to the entire album, but as a stand alone single, this song stands as a warning. The flow of the album to come was designed to simulate the power, pain, passions, and woes of the soul of every person that dares look within to find something more than the material world. 'Hero Lux' employs the use of the Latin word 'lux' meaning light. The 'hero light' was a radiance said to have emanated from various mythical heroes, predominantly around the crown of the head (i.e christ halo, or the prabhamandala to the hindu myths, etc).

"It is a song that was designed to warn of the trials to come in order for the hero to 'earn' their crown of light. In and outside of the album, Unbowed believe as a collective unit that in order for an individual to become stronger, they must undergo many trials and tribulations. Unbowed is the name, and also the motto of any who brave the trials and tribulations of actualizing one's true destiny. To help the outer world, one must first look within."