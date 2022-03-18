Unbowed Premiere New Single & Music Video "Hero Lux" From Upcoming New Album "Colour The Soul"
Band Photo: Woods Of Ypres (?)
Unbowed will release their new album "Colour The Soul" on May 20th, 2022, and premiere their new single and music video from it "Hero Lux" below. The new effort features guest appearances by Joel Violette (Thrawsunblat, Woods Of Ypres), Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns (Finntroll, And Oceans, Dispyt) and Frederik Jensen (Mother Of All, Plained). "Colour The Soul" was mixed and mastered by Alex Snape.
Explain Unbowed:
"As not only the opening song to the entire album, but as a stand alone single, this song stands as a warning. The flow of the album to come was designed to simulate the power, pain, passions, and woes of the soul of every person that dares look within to find something more than the material world. 'Hero Lux' employs the use of the Latin word 'lux' meaning light. The 'hero light' was a radiance said to have emanated from various mythical heroes, predominantly around the crown of the head (i.e christ halo, or the prabhamandala to the hindu myths, etc).
"It is a song that was designed to warn of the trials to come in order for the hero to 'earn' their crown of light. In and outside of the album, Unbowed believe as a collective unit that in order for an individual to become stronger, they must undergo many trials and tribulations. Unbowed is the name, and also the motto of any who brave the trials and tribulations of actualizing one's true destiny. To help the outer world, one must first look within."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
MRTVI Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Vile Revelation Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Unbowed Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.