MRTVI Premiere New Song & Music Video "Lake of Memories" From Upcoming New Album "The ExiZentialist"

Serbian experimental black metal project MRTVI premiere a new song and music video entitled “Lake of Memories”, taken from their upcoming new album "The ExiZentialist". The record is now set for release on June 14, 2022 by Life Is A Dream Records.

Check out now "Lake of Memories" streaming via YouTube for you below.



