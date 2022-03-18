Cult Burial Premiere New Single & Music Video "Disorder"
UK blackened death/doom metal band Cult Burial premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Disorder”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
“The aim was to create a nasty, aggressive, energetic piece of music that would leave the listener suffering under the weight of the song.”
