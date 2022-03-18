Blut Aus Nord Premiere New Track “That Cannot Be Dreamed”
French atmospheric black metal band Blut Aus Nord premiere their new track “That Cannot Be Dreamed” streaming for you below. It’s the first single to be shared from the outfit’s fourteenth album “Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses“, which Debemur Morti Productions have slated for a May 20th release.
The band’s own singer/guitarist Vindsval helmed the recording and mixing of the record at Earthsound Studio.
“Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses“ track list:
01 – “Chants Of The Deep Ones”
02 – “Tales Of The Old Dreamer”
03 – “Into The Woods”
04 – “Neptune’s Eye”
05 – “That Cannot Be Dreamed”
06 – “Keziah Mason”
07 – “The Apotheosis Of The Unnamable”
