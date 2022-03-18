"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Decapitated Premiere Title Track To New Album “Cancer Culture”

posted Mar 18, 2022 at 3:22 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Polish metal band Decapitated's eighth studio full-length “Cancer Culture” will be out on May 27, 2022 through Nuclear Blast. The title track has premiered streaming via YouTube below.

Several guest appearances including members Jinjer on the song “Hello Death” and of Machine Head on “Iconoloclast“ will be featured on the effort.


“Cancer Culture” track list:

01 – “From The Nothingness With Love”
02 – “Cancer Culture”
03 – “Just A Cigarette”
04 – “No Cure”
05 – “Hello Death” (feat. Jinjer)
06 – “Iconoclast” (feat. Machine Head)
07 – “Suicidal Space Programme”
08 – “Locked”
09 – “Hours As Battlegrounds”
10 – “Last Supper”

