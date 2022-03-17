DVNE To Livestream Upcoming Show In Edinburgh

UK‘s progressive post-metal outfit DVNE released their seminal second album, Etemen Ænka, which was hailed by fans and press alike around the globe, including “contender for the best metal release of 2021” by Germany‘s Fuze magazine. Despite the global pandemic, DVNE managed to play two successful European tours and for the first anniversary of Etemen Ænka, DVNE are delivering a special four-song live performance. The band gave the tracks a new twist with the inclusion of violin and vocals by award-winning musician Lissa Robertson, and additional keyboards from Evelyn May Hedges. This Saturday, March 19th, fans can tune into Bandcamp for this electric performance filmed in their hometown Edinburgh, with the help of producer and longtime collaborator Graeme Young, who produced Etemen Ænka and Asheran.

The show will take place at 7pm CET/ 6PM GMT/ 2pm ET/ 11am PT. Tickets can be ordered here.