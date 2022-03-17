Headline News

Aeternitas Announces Decision To Split Up After 23 Years

Lübeck, Germany based symphonic metal veterans Aeternitas has announced that after twenty three years, the band has decided to break up. Their final release was the single, "Shadows," last year, with their final album being 2020's "Haunted Minds." A statement from the band reads as follows:

"As you may have noticed, there has been a period of silence and we now unfortunately share some sad news. It is with regret that we announce our decision to bring an end to the Aeternitas story.

"As you can imagine, this decision was truly the hardest in the history of the band, especially considering we have recently announced a new female singer and bass player.

“The reasons for our decision are hard to explain in detail and also complex. However, after the cancellation of our planned European tour in January we had a lot of time to reflect, consider the future, our collective and individual musical goals, wishes and expectations, which ultimately brought us to this outcome.

“On reflection, we are very thankful for more than 20 unbelievable years, including six album releases and many incredible live shows we experienced together with you all. However, now it is time for a new chapter.

“And so, we part as friends, proud of what we have achieved over all the years, which was only possible with your help and your support.

“For sure, we shall all continue our own metal or other musical endeavours and we are looking forward to seeing you in one of our future projects. You can already follow Miss ScarRed with her solo project https://instagram.com/miss_scarred_official. She is currently in the process of preparing an EP release this year, starting the production in April.

“Thank you all very much for your support and loyalty!

“Alex, Anja, Daniel, Frank, Rusad and Miss ScarRed"