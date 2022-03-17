Def Leppard Reveals New Album "Diamond Star Halos" Details; Shares New Song "Kick"

Ready to ignite 2022, Def Leppard return with their twelfth full-length album, "Diamond Star Halos," on May 27 via UMe. It marks the band’s first new work since 2015’s chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Pre-order on the band’s official store, here.

To herald the arrival of Diamond Star Halos, the UK quintet - Joe Elliott [vocals], Rick Savage [bass], Rick Allen [drums], Phil Collen [guitar], and Vivian Campbell [guitar] - have just shared a powerful and rip-roaring new rock single entitled “Kick”. The song thrusts into an anthemic stadium-ready frenzy kickstarted with driving guitars and bombastic drums woven into its musical fabric. Meanwhile, the chorus has all the makings of another iconic Leppard hit with its skyscraping vocals and melodies the band has become synonymous for. Listen to the single below.

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles "Kick" and "Fire It Up," with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on "This Guitar" and "Lifeless." The album title references T. Rex’s "Bang A Gong (Get It On)" with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Tracklisting:

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar (featuring Alison Krauss)

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can't Help You Now)

13. Lifeless (featuring Alison Krauss)

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity