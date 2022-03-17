Exclusive
Death Metal Outfit Hellbore Premiers Sophmore Album Via Metalunderground.com
"Panopticon" is the second album from Hellbore, the death metal outfit striding both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The new record marks an evolution in their sound, now embracing a variety of modern death metal and deathcore.
The band had this to say about the release:
“The date has finally arrived, and "Panopticon" is ready to be unveiled in full! This project has eaten up a big chunk of our lives the last two years and we can’t wait to hear people’s reactions. Get ready for some heavy progressive death metal with a hint of symphonic juiciness!”
Check it out here!
The album drops on March 18th. You can link to the band via their socials here:
