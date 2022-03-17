"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Exclusive

Death Metal Outfit Hellbore Premiers Sophmore Album Via Metalunderground.com

posted Mar 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

"Panopticon" is the second album from Hellbore, the death metal outfit striding both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The new record marks an evolution in their sound, now embracing a variety of modern death metal and deathcore.

The band had this to say about the release:

“The date has finally arrived, and "Panopticon" is ready to be unveiled in full! This project has eaten up a big chunk of our lives the last two years and we can’t wait to hear people’s reactions. Get ready for some heavy progressive death metal with a hint of symphonic juiciness!”

Check it out here!

The album drops on March 18th. You can link to the band via their socials here:

Facebook

Bandcamp

