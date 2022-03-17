Interview

The Defaced Discusses Their Return, New Album "Charlatans" And Much More

Since the 1990s when death metal exploded in popularity, Sweden has been revered for producing so many bands and has become known as one of the homes of metal music. Not only did the likes of At The Gates and Dark Tranquillity help put the country on the map musically, but so did preceding legends like Candlemass and Bathory. To this day, Sweden is still giving the world amazing heavy music and with such a long history of music, it's only natural that some of the superb groups of the past return, as is the case of The Defaced.

The Defaced began life in 1995, initially going by the name Rehab until changing it to their more familiar moniker in 1999. Their debut album, "Domination Commence" followed two years later, with a sophomore full length, "Karma In Black" arriving two years after that. After some lineup changes, the band released their third album, "Anomaly" in 2008, but also split up that same year. Fourteen years later, the quartet are back with "Charlatans," a vicious ten song release which is sure to evoke fond memories from fans, as well as bring in new ones.

To find out more about the record, Metal Underground spoke with vocalist Jens Broman and guitarist Mattias Svensson, who revealed all about how the band came back to life three years ago, the music and meanings behind the new album and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.

Diamond Oz: Well, first of all, welcome back! It's been a long time since there's been a new Defaced album. When you reunited three years ago, did you always intend to release a new album?

Mattias Svensson: That was the intention, to record a new album and pick things up from there. I'd written some songs that I felt I needed to do and I felt that the songs were in the line of where we left off in 2008. Me and Jens, we hadn't talked for a while. We kept a sort of slow contact on and off and I got in touch with Jens and you kind of agreed. Jens Broman: Yeah, I did! I hadn't done music for quite a long time. I was actually at home with my newborn kid and I was like, "How about doing some more creative stuff?" I was missing doing music and if you have kids/will have kids, I'm sure that you feel that something is missing in your life. You need something more creative. Mattias had contacted me before but we were in different stages in our lives, people in bands are always going through different stages, so it's really hard to re-align and feel that and this was perfect timing. Mattias: I kind of felt that you were a bit surprised that I made that call and that I was thinking along those lines, but it was sort of a short discussion really. "Send me the songs," you said and I did and we just picked things up from there. Jens: Yeah, exactly. I was really surprised that you called me. I mean, we talked maybe once a year and met at music festivals or whatever. But it was perfect timing and life is about perfect timing. I think that was the story, actually.

Oz: Mattias, you mentioned that the new music you'd written was kind of in the same vein as where you left off, how would you say it differs from "Anomaly"?

Mattias: I guess I'd say that it has more of a certainty, a confidence in everything. We've been away so long and I just felt that when picking up the guitar and strumming in the home studio, things just came out and instead of aiming in a certain direction, the riffs came out and everything just fell into place. Some songs, you write them in fifteen minutes and some you have to struggle with, it's always like that. But the direction and the mood was set from the beginning which made it a bit easier because I wasn't really aiming at anything in particular, just to get it out and written in the way I wanted it to sound. Like I said, the state of mind was unfortunately influenced by my mothers cancer and eventually her passing, but I guess the strength in music and creativity helped. It wasn't really something that I thought of during the process of writing the songs, it just kind of set the mood for the song writing process.

Oz: We've covered the writing process, how was the recording process? Were you able to get together?

Mattias: Well, since Jens lives just outside of Stockholm, in Strängnäs, we went about it in sort of a proper fashion. Between the first wave of the pandemic, we went about it the way we would, even if there wasn't a pandemic. We tracked the drums with (Bob) Ruben and me and Klas (bass,) who set up the sound for the drums and basically what the pandemic did was make everything take a bit longer to finish up. After the drums there was a break, then we came back to do the rhythm guitars and then the bass followed after that. Then another break, Jens did the vocals, a new break, then the leads and everything. Jens: And that was a blessing in many respects because it gave us a lot of time, we had no deadline. In many respects it was great because we could discuss so many details and figure out what way we wanted to create this album and I had a huge amount of ideas on how to create the lyrics, but I had time to discover, "This doesn't work" or "That's a crappy idea," so it's been a real blessing in many ways and I guess a lot of artists and creative people have seen it that way because you can go back and reflect on certain things that you took for granted before. It's a great way to do an introspection and think and value things and I guess millions, if not hundreds of millions had the same experience but I experienced it in a great way. Me and Mattias had great discussions, for example what is a chorus or a bridge. If you have a time limit, you don't get to have those talks. I'm sure certain albums would be much better if they had more time. Mattias: For sure and there's also a difference if you have a studio booked and you go to record everything in like, thirty days, you need to be so well prepared to do the same thing. Since we didn't have a deadline and we wanted to record in the fashion we did, we could let time slide a bit.

Oz: Very good. You mentioned recording the drum tracks, I believe this is the first album with Ruben, I think he only joined in 2019. How has he fit in with the band so far?

Mattias: Just great, I think. Ranta, he was sort of a cushy drummer, but at the same time a bit sloppy because everything was upfront. He wanted to drive the music. While Ruben is sort of Sweden's answer to Vinny Appice, in that he wants to hang in the pocket and be more laid back and he's also a very musical drummer. Jens: He feels a lot more. He's not that technical in that sense but he's got the feel for it. He's more like a jazzy drummer, he hangs on the notes rather than pushing it. I think it gives some suspense to the record, that we wouldn't capture if we had another drummer. At first I was like, "I really don't like this," but afterwards when we put layers and layers on, it gets more clear and it really fits the music.

Oz: Well, we've talked about the reformation, the writing, the record, now let's finally get to the album itself. What inspired the title, "Charlatans"?

Jens: First of all, I was thinking about this world full of misinformation. What is factual? This morning, I was thinking, "What the fuck is happening? Is this the start of the third world war?" I mean, Ukraine isn't that far from Sweden and actually the second single from this album is called, "Wreck" and it actually has a Communist touch to the lyric video, with all the pictures and stuff. Me and Mattias were talking about a planned economy instead of a capitalist economy and we wanted to capture it in this song, "Wreck," because Russia or life or your soul could be a wreck. With that said, I was thinking about it, but when I wrote the lyrics, it's actually about me. The whole album is about me and my shortcomings and what I'm missing, in some aspects self-respect and self-esteem. It's about my emotions and how I feel about things. Sometimes you can actually feel like a charlatan, with what you created or at work, you can feel like a fake, even though you could actually be quite good at what you do but almost every time I do it, I feel like a fake. You can write lyrics and it can be something that you can process by writing it out, so when you're writing, you don't know what you're writing. You can just have an idea where you want to say something about this and then it transforms and afterwards you think, "Shit, that was about me." I'm trying to write great lyrics but English is my second, maybe third language but I'm trying to encapsulate something. I try to write lyrics about this or that, conflict or how fucked up the world is, but it doesn't do the trick. It has to feel something, you have to feel something deep inside of you. Then it feels true.

Oz: Let's wrap things up by discussing the plans going forward. Do you think you'll be able to get on the road a little bit for this album?

Mattias: It would be great to be a part of a tour again, one that would suit us really well. Festivals we're open to, but the ones that are running now have been booked for two or three years. Jens: We're so fucked! If you haven't released an album in fourteen years then who the fuck cares about you now? Mattias: We do! But for sure if something comes up and we think we'll benefit from it but also we want to start focusing on new songs and starting the song writing process again.

Oz: That's great to hear that you're continuing to make new music. You always kind of worry when a band comes back with a new album, if it's just going to be one and done.