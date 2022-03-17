Cage Fight Shares "Respect Ends" Music Video

Hardcore / thrash / crossover band, Cage Fight, have released their enraging new single, "Respect Ends." The track is the second to be taken from their upcoming debut album, "Cage Fight," due for release 13th May on the Candlelight label. You can check it out below.

The new track presents itself as an aggressive warning to those that attempt to prey on others. Vocalist Rachel Aspe explains:

"This song is dedicated to men (and anyone in general) who thinks it’s okay to harass, abuse, make inappropriate comments or not take no for an answer, both in the real world but also online. It’s also a message of solidarity to those who have been victims of such behaviour. The video is symbolic of the frustration and damage this can cause, and it’s something we as a society should not and will not accept. The final message is clear. If this is how you behave, stay the f**k away, otherwise you will regret it."