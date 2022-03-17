Lost Society Announces European Tour Dates With Blind Channel

Since their official return to Nuclear Blast family last year, the four fabulous dudes from Finland have been busy, locked away in the studio, to record the follow up album for their 2020 release "No Absolution."

In the meantime, the world is opening up again for the live sector and the band is super happy to announce today, that they are joining forces with their Finnish buddies from Blind Channel to conquer Europe!

Frontman Samy Elbanna comments:

"Europe - it's time for the new generation to take over!

We are beyond excited to finally be coming back for a full length European tour, joining forces with our good friends in Blind Channel, who are absolutely killing it right now.

"To make things even more special, we can finally reveal that there will be a new Lost Society single coming in May, and a full length album coming in the fall of 2022, so we will be bringing along a load of new material and rest assured, these shows are going to be insane!

"Grab your tickets for the tour of the year RIGHT NOW, as shows will be selling out in no time, and we want to make sure we see all of you out there!

"Prepare yourselves, BC x LS is coming for you."

The tour dates are as follows:

AUGUST

WED 31 GERMANY - HAMBURG KNUST

SEPTEMBER

THU 01 GERMANY - BERLIN - LIDO

SAT 03 GERMANY - DRESDEN - STRASSE E

SUN 04 GERMANY - NUREMBERG - HIRSCH

MON 05 GERMANY - MUNICH - BACKSTAGE HALLE

TUE 06 GERMANY - STUTTGART - WIZEMANN CLUB

WED 07 GERMANY - SAARBRUCKEN - GARAGE

THU 08 GERMANY - FRANKFURT - ZOOM

FRI 09 GERMANY - BOCHUM - ZECHE

SUN 11 GERMANY - COLOGNE - KANTINE

MON 12 UK - BRISTOL - THEKLA

TUE 13 UK - GLASGOW - CATHOUSE

WED 14 UK - MANCHESTER - REBELLION

THU 15 UK - LONDON - O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON

FRI 16 UK - NOTTINGHAM - RESCUE ROOMS

SAT 17 UK - BIRMINGHAM - O2 ACADEMY 3

MON 19 BELGIUM - ANTWERP - KAVKA

TUE 20 HOLLAND - TILBURG - 013

WED 21 FRANCE - PARIS - BACKSTAGE BY THE MILL

FRI 23 SPAIN - MADRID - SALA CARACOL

SAT 24 SPAIN - BARCELONA - SALA BOVEDA

MON 26 SWITZERLAND - ZURICH - PLAZA

TUE 27 ITALY - MILAN - LEGEND CLUB

WED 28 AUSTRIA - VIENNA - CHELSEA

THU 29 CZECH REP - PRAGUE - ROCK CAFÉ

FRI 30 POLAND - KRAKOW - KLUB ZASCIANEK

OCTOBER

SAT 01 POLAND - WARSAW - HYDROZAGADKA