Putrified J Premiere New Single "Annihilating The Weak" From Upcoming New Album

Belgium-based slamming brutal death band Putrified J premiere a new single titled “Annihilating The Weak”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be out in stores on April 15, 2022 via Vile Tapes Records.

Check out now "Annihilating The Weak" streaming via YouTube for you below.