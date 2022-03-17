Nylist Premiere New Single "Existential Dread"
Canada's downtempo/deathcore unit Nylist premiere a new song entitled “Existential Dread”. The track features drums written by Austin Archey of Lorna Shore and vocals by Josh Davies (Monasteries) and Kyle Williams (ex-Babirusa).
Check out now "Existential Dread" streaming via YouTube for you below.
