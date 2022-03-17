Abhorrent Expanse Premiere New Track & Music Video "Frost Suffocation" From Upcoming New Album "Gateways To Resplendence"

Blackened death/doom metal outfit Abhorrent Expanse premiere a new track and music video “Frost Suffocation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Gateways To Resplendence". The effort will be out in stores through Amalgam Music and a limited run of 50 tapes via Lurker Bias on April 8th, 2022.

Check out now "Frost Suffocation" streaming via YouTube for you below.