Viogression Premiere New Song "Cipher" From Upcoming New Album "3rd Stage Of Decay"
Viogression premiere a new song entitled “Cipher”, taken from their upcoming new third studio full-length "3rd Stage Of Decay". The group includes ex-members of Sarcophagus, Forest of Impaled, Dying Fetus, Broken Hope, Divine Empire, Crowned Beheaded, Brutality, Cynic, Dr. Shrinker, and Morta Skuld. Five labels have joined together for its release on April 17th: Satanath Records (Russia), Murdher Records (Italy), Moribund Records (USA), Dark United Media (USA), and Pest Records (Romania).
The album was recorded and mixed at Belle City Sound, engineered and mixed by Chris Djuricic, and mastered by Dave Otero. It's cover art was done by Zbigniew M. Bielak.
Check out now "Cipher" streaming via YouTube for you below.
