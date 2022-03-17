Undeath Premiere New Song “Necrobionics”

Death metal band Undeath premiere their new song “Necrobionics” as the latest advance track from their upcoming album “It’s Time…To Rise From The Grave“, due out on April 22nd. A new ego-shooter game ‘Doom‘ inspired lyric video by comes along with the single's debut and is streaming for you below.

You can catch Undeath live being on the road this spring with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher and Frozen Soul:

04/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/30 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

05/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall

05/03 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

05/06 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/07 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

05/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

05/11 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater

05/14 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

05/15 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

05/17 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

05/18 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

05/19 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/20 Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival

05/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

05/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

05/25 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

05/26 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theater

05/27 Sauget, IL – Pops

05/28 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

05/29 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

05/31 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

06/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

06/02 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

06/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

06/04 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

06/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium