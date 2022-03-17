Undeath Premiere New Song “Necrobionics”
Death metal band Undeath premiere their new song “Necrobionics” as the latest advance track from their upcoming album “It’s Time…To Rise From The Grave“, due out on April 22nd. A new ego-shooter game ‘Doom‘ inspired lyric video by comes along with the single's debut and is streaming for you below.
You can catch Undeath live being on the road this spring with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher and Frozen Soul:
04/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/30 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
05/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall
05/03 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
05/06 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/07 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
05/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
05/11 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater
05/14 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
05/15 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
05/17 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
05/18 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
05/19 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/20 Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival
05/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
05/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
05/25 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
05/26 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theater
05/27 Sauget, IL – Pops
05/28 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
05/29 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
05/31 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
06/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
06/02 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
06/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
06/04 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts
06/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
