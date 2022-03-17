Wormrot Premiere New Single & Music Video “Behind Closed Doors” - To Release New Album “Hiss” In July
Singapore-based grindcore/deathgrind outfit Wormrot will release their new effort “Hiss” on July 08, 2022, through Earache Records. A new official music video for the first advance track named “Behind Closed Doors“ off it has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.
