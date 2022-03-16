"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Sepultura Announces Three Headline UK Shows

posted Mar 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Sepultura

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Brazilian thrash metal legends Sepultura are pleased to announce three new UK summer headline shows, taking place after their highly anticipated performance at Download Festival 2022. Supports on these dates will be Raging Speedhorn and Cage Fight.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 18th March @ 10am GMT and can be purchased here.

The tour dates are as follows:

12.06.2022 – UK, Buckley, The Tivoli
14.06.2022 – UK, Hull, Tower Hall
15.06.2022 – UK, Norwich, Waterfront

