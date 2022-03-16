Sepultura Announces Three Headline UK Shows

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Brazilian thrash metal legends Sepultura are pleased to announce three new UK summer headline shows, taking place after their highly anticipated performance at Download Festival 2022. Supports on these dates will be Raging Speedhorn and Cage Fight.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 18th March @ 10am GMT and can be purchased here.

The tour dates are as follows:

12.06.2022 – UK, Buckley, The Tivoli

14.06.2022 – UK, Hull, Tower Hall

15.06.2022 – UK, Norwich, Waterfront