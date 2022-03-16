Perturbator Posts New Music Video "God Says" Online Featuring Hangman's Chair

Dark electronic master Perturbator, aka James Kent, has released a stunning and thought-provoking new video for "God Says" featuring Hangman's Chair, taken from new album Lustful Sacraments, out now via Blood Music.

Directed by Metastasis, watch the video below.

James Kent commented on the single:"'God Says' is a song about completely giving yourself up to hedonism. It is perhaps the darkest song on the album and that is in great part thanks to Hangman's Chair's haunting contribution to it."

On the video, Metastasis commented: "Directing this music video has been quite a ride. A six months long ride, day and night, 38,257 frames rendered, a lot of challenges, but definitely, by far my best memory in terms of video directing."

"I wanted a journey in a monochrome, neo-gothic, over-identified Metropolis dipped in a wet and never-ending night, enlightened by thousands of flickering bleak neon-lights, painting vice and decadence. I wanted a collision between Fritz Lang, Orson Welles, Blade Runner, old Batman, Dick Tracy and even Roger Rabbit."

On the collaboration, Hangman's Chair commented: "Our first meeting with James was back in 2017 at the Sainte Marthe during the recording sessions of Banlieue Triste and our collaboration on the song 'Tired Eyes'. There was mutual respect at first and we discovered we had a lot in common.

"Immediately, we felt it was a good match and the connection between us was going to grow bigger and stronger. And since then we even started to see each other besides the musical context.

"So when he asked us to participate on the track 'God Says' that closes his new album, it was an honour to return the favour."