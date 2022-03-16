Ohm Signs With M-Theory Audio; Shares New Single "Exit Stage Left"

Heavy progressive/fusion band OHM have signed with M-Theory Audio. The power trio – whose lineup in 2022 consists of guitarist Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth), bassist Robertino “Pag” Pagliari (Uli Jon Roth, Frank Gambale) and new drummer Carlos Cruz (Warbringer, Machine Head, Power Trip) – will enter the studio this summer to record their as-yet-untitled new album. In the meantime, the band have unveiled a visualizer video for "Exit Stage Left," their first new studio recording since 2012 below.

Says Poland, "OHM is ecstatic to announce our signing with M-Theory Audio! It’s been a very long time since the release of our last album and with the passing of our previous drummers, David Eagle and Nick Menza, I’m truly grateful to share our new sound alongside bassist, Robert “Pag” Pagliari and drummer, Carlos Cruz. We’re excited for all to hear the new dynamics of our Instrumental/Fusion, especially the heavier elements brought in by Menza and continued by Cruz! Thank you to everyone involved for having us enter a new year with a new label team and to all who continue to support OHM!"