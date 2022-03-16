Gloryhammer Announces European Headline Tour Dates
The wait is over – Gloryhammer finally return to stages all over Europe stronger than ever! After two years of delays, Gloryhammer are ready to take stages by storm! The band is thrilled to announce the Interdimensional Hammer Quest Tour 2022, which will include some massive European festivals as well as select club shows.
The band comments:
"Mighty Warriors! After 2 agonizing years of postponements and waiting, Angus McFife and his heroes of Dundee make their triumphant return to the stages of Europe! Alongside the long-awaited festival shows are a string of exclusive club dates. For these, the Prince has enlisted the service of Kings from far and wide to aid him in the destruction of Zargothrax - German powerhouse Warkings and Elvenking from Italy! So, shine those hammers, sharpen your battleaxes, and fight epic battles at the dates below!"
The tour dates are as follows:
04.06.22 PL – Wroclaw / Zaklete Rewiry w/ Warkings & Elvenking *rescheduled*
05.06.22 CZ – Plzen / Metalfest
06.06.22 AT – Worgl / Komma w/ Warkings & Elvenking *rescheduled*
07.06.22 DE – Kaiserslautern / Kammgarn w/ Warkings & Elvenking *rescheduled*
09.06.22 AT – Nickelsdorf / Nova Rock
10.06.22 CH – Interlaken / Greenfield Festival
11.06.22 NL – Leeuwarden / Into The Grave Festival
13.06.22 DE – Munster / Sputnikhalle w/ Warkings & Elvenking *new*
15.06.22 DK – Copenhagen / Copenhell
17.06.22 BE – Dessel / Graspop Metal Meeting
18.06.22 DE – Cologne / Live Music Hall w/ Warkings & Elvenking *rescheduled*
19.06.22 DE – Lindau / Club Vaudeville w/ Warkings & Elvenking *new*
21.06.22 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch w/ Warkings & Elvenking *new*
22.06.22 SI – Ljubljana / Kino Siska w/ Warkings & Elvenking *new*
23.06.22 IT – Natz / Alpenflair25.06.22 FR – Clisson / Hellfest
