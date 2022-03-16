Casket Feeder To Release Debut Album "Servants Of Violence" In May; Shares "Vulture Culture" Video
Casket Feeder have revealed details of their debut album, "Servants Of Violence," which is set for release on May 20th. First single "Vulture Culture" has dropped along with a video providing a taste of things to come, check it out below.
Blending the chainsaw fury of Swedish Death Metal with UK Hardcore's sledgehammer groove, Casket Feeder are a punishing trifecta of brutality, rage, and power.
"Servants Of Violence" is a musical progression from the critically acclaimed "Scalps" EP, with more diverse influences taken on board and with each member’s technical dexterity becoming more pronounced within the music, but without losing the band’s original sound of Scandinavian Death Metal mixed with UK Hardcore.
Produced by Stu McKay (Malevolence, Ingested) and mastered by Brad Boatright (Gatecreeper, Skeletonwitch), "Servants Of Violence" takes aim at the proliferation of cults in their various guises around the world, be they religious, political or media based, and how they are contributing to the demise of civilisation.
With artwork by Roberto Toderico (Pestilence, Vomitory) and 10 tracks of the band’s hardest hitting material to date, the debut album due for release this summer looks to be set as one of the strongest underground metal releases of 2022.
