VRSTY Releases New Music Video "Hush"

New York City-based collective VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") - Joey Varela [vocals], Javy Dorrejo [bass], Chris Cody [drums], and Paul Gregory [guitar] - have shared a video for "Hush." The track is taken from the band's new album "Welcome Home," which was released in January via Spinefarm.

"'Hush' is definitely one of my favorite songs on the entire record," says Varela. "It's also one of the most different songs, simply because it's more uplifting and fun rather than dark and moody —my usual mood! Writing this song was incredibly therapeutic for me yet also super scary. Because it was so different, I wasn't sure if anybody was gonna like it. However when Welcome Home dropped, it ended up becoming a fan-favorite. I just hope it makes people feel the way it made me feel when I first wrote it."