Sigh Signs With Peaceville Records; New Album Due Later This Year

As veterans of the black metal scene after more than 30 years of existence and eleven full-length studio albums, as well as being among the most eclectic metal bands with their effortless flirting between numerous musical genre influences over the years, it is a great pleasure to welcome Sigh to Peaceville for their next opus.

Sigh founder and main-man, Mirai Kawashima, shares a few words on the new signing: "I've been following Peaceville's history from the very beginning. I mean the albums by bands like Deviated Instinct, Electro Hippies, Doom, Axegrinder, Autopsy, Paradise Lost etc. were my go-to music in my youth. (and they still are!) When I visited London a few years ago, I met Paul (though we've known each other for around 20 years now) and talked about a possible re-release of 'Scorn Defeat' and, as you may know, it actually happened and went really well. So when Sigh needed a new home for the new album, Peaceville was an obvious choice. I am very happy to work with them and really cannot wait for the new album to come out through them later this year!"

Paul Groundwell, Peaceville’s label manager comments on the signing "At once intrigued and captivated by Sigh ever since the release of the timeless ‘Scorn Defeat’, with Eastern themes, the Celtic Frost-tinged riffing and also the effective integration of piano into an underground type sound, there was always a certain dark magic to the band which made them unique among much else in the early 90s scene. Certainly, Sigh went on to bigger things and much deserved success, exploring and embracing the weird and the wonderful without artistic compromise over the years. Venturing through the realms of the avantgarde and more traditional classic metal, the old school heart always remained. And so, with such an impressive body of work preceding them, we’re excited to witness this next chapter of the band’s legacy on Peaceville."

Stay tuned for more information on the release of the new Sigh album.