W.A.S.P. Cancels Russian Tour Dates
Heavy/glam metal veterans W.A.S.P. has become the latest band to cancel scheduled shows in Russia, due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The shows were supposed to take place in March next year. A statement from the band's management reads as follows:
W.A.S.P. Management states: "To our Friends and Fans there, hopefully, one day, we’ll meet again…Dasvidania."
