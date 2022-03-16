Agnostic Front And Sick Of It All Announces "New York United" North American Tour Dates
New York hardcore legends Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All have announced the dates for the North American legs of the "New York United" 2022 tour. The East Coast dates are with Crown Of Thornz and the West Coast support act will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM, local time.
The tour dates are as follows:
May 5 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East
May 6 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
May 7 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
May 8 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
May 9 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
May 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
May 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Black N Blue Bowl
May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Ottabar
May 17 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan’s Pub
May 18 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
May 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
May 21 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville (no Crown Of Thornz)
May 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
September 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
September 8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
September 9 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
September 11 - Oakland, CA - Starline
September 13 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
September 15 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
September 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
September 17 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
September 18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
September 20 - Dallas, TX - Trees
September 21 - Austin, TX - The Parish
September 22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
September 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
September 24 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Agnostic Front And Sick Of It All Announces Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.