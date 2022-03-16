Agnostic Front And Sick Of It All Announces "New York United" North American Tour Dates

New York hardcore legends Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All have announced the dates for the North American legs of the "New York United" 2022 tour. The East Coast dates are with Crown Of Thornz and the West Coast support act will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM, local time.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 5 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

May 6 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

May 7 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

May 8 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

May 9 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

May 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Black N Blue Bowl

May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Ottabar

May 17 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan’s Pub

May 18 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

May 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

May 21 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville (no Crown Of Thornz)

May 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

September 8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

September 9 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

September 11 - Oakland, CA - Starline

September 13 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

September 15 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

September 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

September 17 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

September 18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

September 20 - Dallas, TX - Trees

September 21 - Austin, TX - The Parish

September 22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

September 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 24 - New Orleans, LA - Santos