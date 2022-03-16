Trollfest Posts New Music Video "Piña Colada" Online
At the time of Trollfest’s last official transmission, we alerted you of their eccentric flamboyance and grooviness. This new alert is being dispatched to signal the arrival of a third, straight up pop single from Trollfest, no longer high-classified and officially out to entertain with good, positive vibes!
Trollfest’s new single, "Piña Colada," is the latest offering cut from the most colorful, outlandish and adventurous album of 2022, "Flamingo Overlord," to be released via Napalm Records on May 27, 2022. The track is a much-needed, energetic anthem with metallic reggae flavor, and takes the stance that sometimes you just want that fruity drink, and no other libation will do! The video perfectly captures the mood of knowing that your best friend is on a tropical island and you are stuck at your same old bar in the middle of winter, covering all genres of entertainment from happy humor to horror.
Singer Jostein "Trollmannen" Austvik about the "Piña Colada" music video:
"Friends are important, that is why we have made a video to remind everyone how horribly wrong things can go when you are alone. Also, don't be a picky fuzzmaker and pester your bartender!"
Eirik "TrollBANK" Renton (bouzouki, vocals & DJ) adds:
"Ever been to a bar and the bartender refuses to give you what you ordered? Yups, we too - that what's this video is all about, and some other things also."
