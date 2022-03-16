Sisyphean Premiere New Song "Hearts of Mercury" From Upcoming New Album "Colours of Faith"
Lithuanian band Sisyphean premiere a new song named “Hearts of Mercury”, taken from their upcoming new album "Colours of Faith", which will be out in stores on May 27th via Transcending Obscurity.
The effort was recorded in Vicarious Recording Studios in Vilnius, and it was mixed by Satanic Audio (Behemoth, Thaw, Blaze of Perdition) and mastered by Resonance Sound (Cruciamentum, Absu, Father Befouled). The cover artwork was created by Adam Burke.
Check out now "Sovereigns of Livid Hope" streaming via YouTube for you below.
