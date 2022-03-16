Awakening Sun Premiere New Song & Music Video "Letting Go" From Upcoming New Album "Heaven Is Whatever"
Lithuanian metal band Awakening Sun premiere a new song and music video “Letting Go”, taken from their upcoming new album "Heaven Is Whatever", which will be out on May 20th.
Check out now "Letting Go" streaming via YouTube for you below.
